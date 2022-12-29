Clark revels in return to prominence after seven-month wait

Zander Clark is delighted to have returned to prominence with Hearts after seven months without competitive action.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper left St Johnstone at the end of last season and eventually joined Hearts in early September but spent the early part of the season playing second fiddle to Craig Gordon.

Clark's debut came as a second-half replacement for Gordon after the Scotland number one suffered a season-ending double leg break against Dundee United on Christmas Eve, and he then made his first start since May in Wednesday's 3-2 victory away to St Johnstone.

"It's weird how football throws these scenarios up,” said Clark.

"I got the 20 minutes after Craig's injury the other day but to get a full start, it probably was written in the stars that it would be at St Johnstone.

"It's a place that I've got great memories of and it was nice to get back out and get a great reception from the St Johnstone fans and Hearts fans.

"The circumstances surrounding it are torrid but it's a chance for me to get back out on the pitch.

"That's been seven months without a competitive game so it was good to get back out there and good to get the three points."