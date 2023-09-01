Manchester United have completed the season-long loan signing of Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who says it is a "huge honour" to join the Premier League club.

United have paid a loan fee of 10m euros and have the option to buy the player for an additional 20m euros plus add-ons.

"It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player," said Amrabat. "I've had to be patient for this moment but I'm someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams.

"I am a passionate player; I want to bring that energy to the squad, and I will put everything into every action I take for the team.

"I know exactly how Erik ten Hag likes to work and what he needs from his players. His coaching and guidance developed me so much as a player earlier in my career; I know that he will help to bring out the best of my abilities so that I can help the group to be successful this season."

