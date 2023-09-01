Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Leeds United are determined there will be no deadline day departure for Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto, despite continued links with Everton.

The Toffees have a long standing interest in the 19-year-old and were believed to be pondering a late move as they prepare to sell Alex Iwobi to Fulham.

Leeds have maintained a firm stance on any approaches for Gnonto. The player is now back in the fold after disciplinary action was taken against him following a refusal to play at Birmingham City and scored in their 4-3 win at Ipswich Town.