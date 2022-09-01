City's Akanji deal 'not done' yet
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Borussia Dortmund's Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji for an intial fee of £15m.
However, asked about the transfer after Wednesday's win over Nottingham Forest at Etihad Stadium, City manager Pep Guardiola adopted a cautious tone.
"The club tell me the deal is still not done," he said.
Asked if there would be any other deadline day business for City, Guardiola replied: "I don’t think so, but nobody knows."