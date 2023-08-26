Wolves manager Gary O'Neil to Sky Sports: "I'm not really relieved, I'm just pleased for the lads. They've had a real go and we've missed chances. Things hadn't gone our way. I thought the performance was good, there is lots of room for improvement. The group showed real character and resilience and stood up to everything Everton threw at them, which you need at Goodison Park.

"We had some moments of quality and we missed some chances then you wonder if it's one of them days. I'm pleased for the boys because they've worked hard for me."

"It's nice to get it [the first win]. No one likes being stuck on zero. Coming here and winning is tough. I think we could have made it easier for ourselves with a little bit more control, but I also have to remember we are about 14 days in."

On Sasa Kalajdzic: "He's had a tough spell, he's been working very hard everyday. Similar to the rest of the boys, they're working really hard on improving habits and how we work. They're a group who commit to things. There's only so long you can say performances are getting to where we want without the points."

On goalkeeper Jose Sa: "Sa made a big save when we were in the ascendency as well, they managed to break away and he made a great save. It would have knocked the stuffing out of us a little bit if we had conceded while on top. It was a big save."