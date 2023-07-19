Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Vincent Kompany has consistently proven his eye for a player during his 12 months at Burnley.

Anass Zaroruy, Manuel Benson, Jordan Beyer… the list of successful imports was long in an outstanding Championship-winning team.

For the Premier League, he will need to pull some more rabbits out of the hat, with Swiss striker Zeki Amdouni the latest to arrive at Turf Moor.

Perhaps unknown on these shores, Amdouni was the second top scorer in the Europa Conference League last season, netting seven goals in 11 games as Basel made the semi-finals.

The 22-year-old also has five in five for Switzerland, including a double against Romania in June, before scoring in the under-21s' unsuccessful quarter-final against Spain in July.

Stylistically, he is a tenacious forward who will help Burnley win the ball back higher up the pitch and press from the front. His tackling, blocking and interceptions statistics are the best for all forwards in Europe last season.

Of course, that is not the key job for a striker and more importantly, he is clinical in front of goal – his ratio of goals to shots on target was in the top 1% for European strikers.

In the Swiss Super League, he scored 12 times in 32 games - not bad for a Basel side that stuttered to a fifth-placed finish.

Burnley have signed Michael Obafemi so far this off-season to compete with Lyle Foster and Jay Rodriguez up front. Wout Weghorst is still kicking around too after his return from Manchester United, but how much football he will get remains to be seen.

So far, Amdouni has also operated in attacking midfield as well as on the flanks, so he ought to be a useful piece for Kompany to employ as he sees fit.

The Belgian boss has proved he is a master craftsman with the tools he has available.

Do not bet against this latest utensil proving very useful on the Clarets' return to the Premier League.