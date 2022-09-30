De Zerbi on first game, mentality and Liverpool
- Published
Roberto de Zerbi has conducted his first pre-match news conference as Brighton prepare for a trip to Liverpool on Saturday.
Here are the key lines:
He says he “feels good” in advance of his first game in charge despite not being able to work too much with the players, adding: “Today was the first day I can train with everybody. I don’t want to change too much in the first moment.”
He has used the time to touch base with most of his first-team squad and picked out defence as the key area: “I have spoken a lot of times with the defenders because they are the most important. They start everything in terms of our build-up and how to dominate the game.”
Adam Lallana and Tariq Lamptey are available to play but probably will not start. Enock Mwepu remains out: “He’s a big loss for us so of course we are waiting for him.”
Brighton’s mentality will not change from the spirit that’s moved them up to fourth in the table: “This is the main aspect I have found. They are brave, they trust in themselves. A strong team always has a strong mentality despite the opponent they are playing."
On the challenge of playing Liverpool at Anfield: “It is very difficult for us against one of the best teams in the world. Jurgen Klopp is a great manager and I’m proud to play against him in that stadium but I trust in my players to play a good game.”