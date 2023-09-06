Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

What a week at the City Ground. A first away win since January, a first win at Chelsea since 1995 and, of course, the frantic deadline-day which preceded it.

As you'll know by now, Forest added seven players on deadline-day itself, with another arriving the day before, and that took the summer's total to 13 new faces. Before we get into the details of the quality involved, some basic numbers. 13 came in, and in total, 30 left (13 on loan). Of those 30, 16 were involved in the first team squad at some point last season, one was injured all season and would otherwise have been. The other 13 were either playing for the academy sides or out on loan.

So, numbers-wise, Forest are about where they were last season and unless there are more departures (windows are still open in some leagues) some senior players are set to miss out when Steve Cooper names his Premier League squad of 25 over the next few days.

The key, of course, has been to improve – to add quality in depth, and therefore to continue to develop the club rather than standing still. On paper, that's been achieved – though Cooper once again has a 'gelling' job to do. It's been achieved at a cost, of course. To balance the books for FFP, there had to be a sale – a big one - and Brennan Johnson's move somewhere always looked likely. It's been a joy watching Johnson develop into such a talented player, and I'm sure all Forest fans wish him well.

The money for Johnson appears to have been invested wisely. All areas of the pitch have been strengthened across the window – with some exciting young talent brought in – four of the new signings don't count towards the 25-man squad due to their age. Having said that, given the performances of the likes of Ryan Yates, Willy Boly, Scott McKenna, and particularly Joe Worrall at the weekend, those new players are going to have to fight very hard to dislodge the current ones from their places in the starting line-up.

Worrall, in particular, deserves special praise for the way he played so soon after the tragic death in the line of duty of his uncle, Sergeant Graham Saville. Steve Cooper summed up Worrall's performance and the fans' reaction to their captain perfectly: "It was the best of Nottingham."