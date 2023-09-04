Former Premier League defender James Collins discussing Evan Ferguson on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "He was superb all day. We'll all talk about his goals but his work-rate - he was playing up front on his own, he could hold the ball up, he was causing problems because he was coming off the back four and getting into the holes behind the Newcastle midfield.

"His overall game was brilliant - and to get the hat-trick... he'll be delighted.

"He's of a good stature, he works hard. Brighton have got a real player on their hands.

"He's obviously playing in a tremendous Brighton team. The way they stretch the pitch and stretch the opposition helps him.

"I don't want to hype him up too much but he is a hell of a player.

"There's a whole feeling around the place and the club. It's an exciting time and if you were a Brighton fan coming to watch this every week and seeing the passion from the manager - it's a great way they play football."

