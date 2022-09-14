Analysis: Rangers 0-3 Napoli

T﻿homas Duncan, BBC Scotland at Ibrox

After a difficult fortnight, Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst got the response he would have wanted from kick-off, as his side turned in a much better performance.

Alfredo Morelos, despite lacking sharpness, was much more of a handful for Napoli's centre-backs when the ball wasn't in the box, and he allowed Rangers to attack from deep and cause problems.

The team were applauded off vociferously at half-time, a signal of their improvement.

But as is always the case at this level, if you don't take your chances and switch off for a few seconds, you get punished. James Sands' desperation to stop Giovanni Simeone ended in the harshest punishment, as Napoli took advantage despite Allan McGregor's attempts.

With Liverpool home and away to come, qualification looks a tall order. But at least there is something to build on for Rangers, despite another chastening scoreline.