Liam Tharme from Albion Analytics believes there is plenty for Brighton fans to be optimistic about as they enter a new era under Roberto de Zerbi.

He told the Albion Unlimited Podcast: "I think there’s a lot of reasons to be excited.

"Not to dwell on Graham Potter too much, but De Zerbi's moves through the coaching ladder aren't entirely different. His teams play some really exciting stuff, there is a great focus on youth development and developing teams, he has made teams consistently better, and done so in a short space of time.

"It was fascinating hearing his first press conference. He speaks about having three core principles: first, individual skill and technique, then keeping possession in the opposition half, and he also wants players to have the courage to make mistakes."

Tharme says with six games scheduled, October is the perfect month for De Zerbi to get stuck into his role without too much pressure.

"You look at how many wins we have had, and we are way above where we need to be," he added. "That doesn’t mean we will be happy if it drops off, but they are the best games to have.

"I daren’t use the phrase free hit, but if you go into these games and you lose them, it’s not a massive problem. On the flip side, if we get a big result and beat a big team early on playing the style he wants to, the momentum that will gather will get the fans onside and excite people."

Hear Tharme's statistical insight on De Zerbi on BBC Sounds