Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

Chelsea and West Ham supporters have come together to condemn the Premier League at still not being told what time their game will be played at the weekend.

The game had been picked by Sky for a 14:00 BST kick-off on Sunday.

However, following Friday's Champions League draw, the match has to be moved as Chelsea have a game the following Tuesday.

The option of switching the fixture with Sky's Saturday evening game is not possible as Manchester City are involved in that, and their Champions League game is also being played on Tuesday.

Friday night is out because West Ham have a Premier League game on Wednesday. Saturday lunchtime would mean a direct clash with BT's game and although it could be played on Saturday evening, there could be security concerns around that.