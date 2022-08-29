Brentford manager Thomas Frank says striker Ivan Toney has been producing "unique numbers" as the striker presses for a debut England call-up.

The 26-year-old is yet to be called up by England manager Gareth Southgate with the next international break scheduled for the end of September.

Frank said: "Ivan has been pushing for a while. This season he has two goals and two assists, two marginal offside calls against Fulham, and hit the inside of the post against Everton; those are unique numbers."

Currently only Harry Kane - on four - leads Toney for league goals scored by English strikers. Newcastle number nine Callum Wilson also has two goals but has registered no assists.

Last week BBC Sport asked which striker - Toney or Dominic Calvert-Lewin - is more likely to make it into England's World Cup squad, with Toney coming out on top with 71% of the vote.