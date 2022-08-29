After Manchester City's impressive 4-2 comeback win over Crystal Palace, both Bernardo Silva and hat-trick hero Erling Haaland feature in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

Bernardo Silva

Here is another player who is in great form again. Silva was outstanding against Newcastle last week and at the heart of a brilliant comeback against Crystal Palace.

Manchester City reportedly turned down a recent bid for Silva from Paris St-Germain and we can see why. The Portugal international is running things at the moment and should anything happen to Kevin de Bruyne or Ilkay Gundogan, then Silva is the only one capable of holding the fort in their absence.

In the meantime, he's more than holding his own in that company. Arsenal might be top of the table and talking titles, but City are still the team to beat.

Erling Haaland

Well, it might have been Haaland's first hat-trick for City but, as sure as night follows day, it will not be his last.

Anyone who can finish like that, barring injury, is in for a hatful of goals. It's most revealing when fans of other teams start telling you how good they think a player is.

A Wolves fan told me he thought Haaland was a "beast" and a Manchester United supporter called him the "real deal" which, when roughly translated, means they think the lad is unplayable.

Having watched him destroy a troublesome Crystal Palace, who for a moment thought they were in with a chance of winning the game, they might have a point.

