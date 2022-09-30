M﻿anchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not fazed by the prospect of a derby against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday.

S﻿ummer signing Erling Haaland has scored 14 goals in 10 games for City since signing from Borussia Dortmund, but Ten Hag dismissed suggestions it is all about stopping the Norway frontman.

"﻿We don't play against Haaland, we play against Manchester City," he said. "They have a team, but more than 11 players, but also we are convinced of our capabilities.

"﻿If we act as a team, in and out of possession, then you can beat such opponents.

"﻿We look to ourselves. We want to win every game and to do that we have to perform at our best. That is the belief we have to take with us when we start the game."

C﻿hampions City have already dropped points against Newcastle and Aston Villa, while United have won four straight games, albeit without having played since 4 September.

"﻿We are going in the right direction," Ten Hag added. "But there is a lot of space to improve. We have some big games to play - and we have to be ready for them."