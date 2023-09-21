Nick Godwin, BBC Radio London

Just after 17:00 on Saturday, Tottenham’s ground erupted.

Dejan Kulusevski had just put them in front, in the 100th minute of the match. They’d trailed Sheffield United heading into stoppage time but two goals in quick succession set off a chain reaction of delirium. One fan even ripped my effects microphone from its moorings on the gantry and screamed in delight down it.

Ange Postecoglu smiled and briefly shook both fists in the air before resuming his vigil on the edge of his technical area. His outward mood had barely shifted all game, despite the peril his team were in.

I asked him afterwards, external if he was actually as calm as he looked or if he was projecting a calmness to reassure his young team. He compared watching a match to watching a movie and claims he doesn’t jump up and run around when he watches a good scene, and it’s the same with football!

There is a very serious point here though. Many teams would have buckled under the pressure that those last few minutes was exerting. However with the manager quietly believing in the changes he made and the players out there, the team stuck to their task and found a way to win. It’s almost as though Postecoglu was playing in the game – a reassuring, confident figure, showing the way forward.

This Tottenham team is not blessed with lots of big-match experience and know-how. So far that has actually been a good thing – the second-guessing and timidity that held them back last season has gone. What they lack now in seasoned campaigners on the field is compensated by Postecoglu’s unrufflable presence off it.