J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

It's not easy to admit this as a Red, but, quite often, the famous Anfield atmosphere really is a myth.

Having gone 2-0 down to Brighton, Liverpool rallied and went 3-2 up in the 64th minute - an impressive turnaround.

But the crowd's reaction to Liverpool's third goal, albeit an own goal, was tepid. A quick cheer and a smattering of applause, not the raucous celebration you'd expect from a big turnaround goal.

Why?

There is a sense of expectation from many who sit in Anfield - both day-trippers and season ticket-holders - that they should and will be entertained, especially during daytime matches against supposedly lesser opponents. But really, a supporter's job is to support.

It was almost like many who witnessed Liverpool's third goal were disappointed it was an ugly own goal and not a Mohamed Salah thunderbolt.

And with Anfield flat and increasingly nervous, Brighton rallied and scored a well-deserved equaliser.

Obviously, this is more on the team and Jurgen Klopp than the spectators, and Liverpool's home record under this manager is phenomenal.

However, sometimes the fans need to recognise when the team is in a difficult moment and make the noise to inject some energy and fight into their veins.