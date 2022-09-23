Crawford will be 'real asset' as assistant

Former Scotland striker Stevie Crawford, who spent six months with Dundee United as a player in 2005, returns to Tannadice as Liam Fox's assistant.

C﻿rawford leaves his second stint as East Fife boss and has previously managed Dunfermline, while he served as assistant at Falkirk, Hearts and MK Dons.

U﻿nited will also appoint a second assistant, with Under-18s coach Dave Bowman providing support in the meantime.

F﻿ox said of his new sidekick: "I’m delighted to have Stevie on board as my assistant.

"He’s a brilliant human being, a real football man and he has real experience in the game. He’s been a manager and has worked at big clubs with big expectations.

"I’ve known Stevie a long time and I have enormous respect for him as a coach. He cares deeply about developing players and teams and will be a real asset to Dundee United."