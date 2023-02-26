'Encouraging signs'; 'Top six the aim'

We asked you for your thoughts following Aberdeen's victory against Livingston.

Here's a taste of what you had to say...

Duncan: Grit and determination on display from the Dons. 12 efforts and once the confidence is up again we will score more. A deserved win, back in the top six with winnable games coming up. Onwards and upwards for Barry's boys.

Donald: There were encouraging signs on display. Some good attacking play and possession, and defensively fairly solid. But we still made hard work of breathing a stubborn Livingston down and we’ve got to be more creative!

Wishing Dave Cormack all the very best for a quick and full recovery following his heart op on Friday, stand free!

Dennis: Well, we were lucky enough to get three points. 12 shots, only two on target does not make good reading.

Concentrating on defence is one thing, but you still need to score goals to win games. Now you have a chief executive coming on board from a team in a worse position than Aberdeen... How is that building confidence? It looks like he left a sinking ship.

John: A lot more solid at the back. McCrorie is very good on that right side. Duk is exciting to watch and had a great game. Onwards and upwards.

Charlie: First time to Pittodrie in about five years, no real reason or enthusiasm to return!

I love Aberdeen and want them to do well, but they are very poor. Duk runs down the line going nowhere. He needs support but no one is near him? Defence looks better, Shinnie works hard but the team can play better football than that on display today, surely?

Nigel: I feel we always look more natural in a back four. Pollock and MacDonald improving as the weeks progress. Shinnie getting up to speed. Still huge improvement to come but we seem on the right track now.

Fred: Really had to grind out this win out. Positive result which is encouraging but still too many players not good enough to appear on the pitch. We need better players in most positions.

Niall: The defensive display was a move in the right direction, coupled with the grit and determination that has been sorely lacking in recent weeks. Duk was a constant threat and the goal dispatched by Miovski in a timely fashion. The challenge for the Dons is now to build on this to try and consolidate a top six finish before the split.