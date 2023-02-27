Rangers 1-2 Celtic: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Celtic beat rivals Rangers at Hampden to retain the Scottish League Cup.

Here's what you had to say:

Ged: Celtic started as they are expected to - took the game to Rangers and were deservedly 2-0 up. Rode their luck a little but were comfortably the better team given the number of chances made and were worthy winners overall.

Robert: Celtic were very professional but all credit to the referee who never missed a thing. All the conspiracy theorists had nothing to moan about thanks to the performance of Nick Walsh, who is clearly the best ref we have.

Anon: Celtic didn't play at our best, but we are still way ahead of Rangers. Beale is naive tactically - his team played not to lose; then he changed it and made a game of it. Celtic could and should have scored four.

Benny: A great first half from Celtic who should really have been further in front at half time. We weathered a bit of a storm in the second half but overall were the better side and deserved winners. The captain was outstanding, as were Maeda, Kyogo and Johnston.