Avram Glazer's presence (pictured above, front left) at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday was either a sign of his desire not to sell Manchester United or an opportunity for him to say farewell to people at the club on neutral territory, says BBC Radio Manchester's Joe McGrath.

The co-owner's attendance was put to Erik ten Hag after the game but the United boss merely said: "The fact he is here shows he is committed."

McGrath told the latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast that its meaning was ambiguous.

"It's a slight worry for United fans who want the Glazers gone," he said. "Perhaps he came to have a drink with and say goodbye to all the United legends that were there.

"Or maybe he's come to see just how good United now are and can be and thinks he might not sell after all. You don't know. It could just be that it was the first cup final in ages. I wonder how much we can read into it."

Fellow podcast host Gaz Drinkwater cut a more downbeat tone, suggesting the first piece of silverware since 2017 might add further money to the Glazers' asking price.

"I think he probably had pound signs in his eyes thinking how valuable the club can be, especially in a couple of years, when they win the Premier League," he said.

