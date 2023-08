A minute's applause will take place in the 23rd minute of Saturday's game at Fir Park in memory of Kilmarnock supporter Gordon Stirling, who died last week.

The Rugby Park club "sends their deepest condolences" to the 23-year-old's family.

Fans of both clubs have been asked to join the applause and Killie have thanked Motherwell for "warmly embracing the tribute".