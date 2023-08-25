'Sport and sexuality can mix'
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
The reason for this special podcast is because it's Manchester Pride this weekend.
A chance to celebrate everything LGBT+.
I am a gay man, openly out. But I do know the internal battles that go on, growing up in your head - can you marry up being gay and work in sport? If this podcast can play a little role to show you can, then let's do it.
Football is my love. If I can do my bit to show you that you can do both, whether play, talk about it, referee it perhaps, then let's do it.
I sat down with a group of people, all of them inspirational. Scottish footballer Zander Murray, ex-footballer-turned-PT Jake Williamson, semi-professional footballer Jahmal Howlett-Mundle, and referees Lloyd Wilson and Mikey Connor. We looked at the positives and negatives in football, discuss inclusivity and show that sport and sexuality can mix.