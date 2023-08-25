Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

The reason for this special podcast is because it's Manchester Pride this weekend.

A chance to celebrate everything LGBT+.

I am a gay man, openly out. But I do know the internal battles that go on, growing up in your head - can you marry up being gay and work in sport? If this podcast can play a little role to show you can, then let's do it.

Football is my love. If I can do my bit to show you that you can do both, whether play, talk about it, referee it perhaps, then let's do it.

I sat down with a group of people, all of them inspirational. Scottish footballer Zander Murray, ex-footballer-turned-PT Jake Williamson, semi-professional footballer Jahmal Howlett-Mundle, and referees Lloyd Wilson and Mikey Connor. We looked at the positives and negatives in football, discuss inclusivity and show that sport and sexuality can mix.

Listen to the special podcast here