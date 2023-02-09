'We want to take the next step' - Neilson

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says there is no chance of complacency when they take on Championship strugglers Hamilton in the Scottish Cup on Friday night.

John Rankin's side sit bottom of the second division, but are unbeaten in their last six games, and knocked Ross County out of the Scottish Cup in the fourth round.

“We need to work as hard as Hamilton, out-run them, out-jump them, out-fight them, then let our quality come through," Neilson said. "There’s no doubt we’re favourites for the game, hence the reason it’s on TV. The reason it’s on tv is because people think there’s going to be a slip-up, and it’s up to us to make sure there isn’t.

“It’s very difficult to win a league [in Scotland], so the two cups are a main priority to try to get silverware. The last two years we’ve got to finals, so we want to take that next step, but to do that you have to be in the next round. Tomorrow’s no different, we have to make sure we win the game and see who we get after that."

Neilson also believes that the increased time between games at this point in the season is allowing his team to progress and develop.

“We get more time to prepare now," he said. "It allows you to get the players fresh, and making sure that the tactics are right as well because you can actually work on it.

“It’s repetition of what we’re doing. When you’re playing in European competition, you have very little prep. It’s difficult to have any time on the pitch, so when you get that week to build-up, you can work on defence and attack and really nail down what you want to do.”