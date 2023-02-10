Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham’s game with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Harrison Reed is available but Tom Cairney is out. Sasa Lukic and Cedric Soares could also make their debuts: "Sasa is already showing his quality. Him and Cedric will be on the squad list."

On a busy week after securing FA Cup progression at Sunderland: "It was a really important week and we want to finish on a high. It will be important for us to perform well in front of our fans and get three points."

He doesn’t think his side is too reliant on Andreas Pereira and Aleksandar Mitrovic for goals: "I don’t think so but they are really important for us. Andreas is important. He is our main set-piece taker. Mitro is our top scorer but others can score too."

He will not change Fulham’s approach for the game against in-form Forest: "We don’t change. Our idea and approach is difficult to change. The way we want to play is to press."

However, he accepts it will be different from the game at the City Ground in September: “It will be a tough one. They’ve signed good players in January and they want to keep the momentum."

