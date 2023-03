Midfielder Nohan Kenneh, currently on loan at Ross county from Hibs, is in line for an international debut after being called up by Liberia for the first time.

The 20-year-old played for England at youth level after moving to the UK as a refugee aged six, but now is set to represent the country of his birth.

Kenneh is in the Liberia squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Africa on 24 and 28 March.