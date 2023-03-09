Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has apologised for saying a few weeks ago Liverpool's form had not returned and now feels "they're back with a bang."

Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast he co-hosts with West Ham forward Michail Antonio, Wilson was happy to admit he called the situation wrong after the Reds thrashed Manchester United on Sunday.

"That's the beauty of the Premier League and why it is the toughest in the world," said Wilson.

"A team that had been struggling against a team that's just lifted a trophy and it's a battering 7-0. To do that to Man Utd is a statement of intent and it shows the rest of league that they are coming up the table."

Antonio agreed, saying: "Liverpool were on fire - red arrows everywhere! Every goal they scored was a great finish and they just did not let up."

The duo discuss Liverpool's upcoming fixtures, noting that Jurgen Klopp's side failed to build on a similarly emphatic 9-0 victory over Bournemouth in August.

"I don't think the manager would let that happen again," said Wilson. "I think they will have grown from that."

The full discussion on Liverpool is available on BBC Sounds