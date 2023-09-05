Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic's 1-0 win against Rangers at Ibrox will be a big moment in his side's development this season after they defied critics who had the team on "death watch".

The defending champions had not scored in their previous two matches and were without key players due to injuries, but secured a gritty victory thanks to Kyogo Furuhashi's stunning first-half strike.

“In football you can't play perfectly all the time,” Rodgers told Celtic TV.

"We want to create opportunities and we want to score, but when you have those days where maybe you are away from home and you're under pressure, you have to show that resilience. And they had that in bucketloads.

"So I'm so happy for the players. I think they have been on death watch by the media for the last week or so, coming into this game.

"But for me, as a coach, it was about staying calm, working the players and knowing that they're going to grow and develop and this is a big part of the development - to come and win away at Ibrox.

"When you consider what this group is missing in terms of players, but not just players, influential players, to come here and show that desire and drive to get a result is really impressive.

"So it's a big moment for the squad - they can feel what it's like to get this win and I'm really happy for them."