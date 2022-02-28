Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Jesse Marsch admits that he has "a lot to prove" to the Leeds fans following his appointment at Elland Road.

However, he said the supporters will "tolerate the coach even if they don't like his accent or if he's not as popular as the previous coach" as long as the team demonstrates qualities like "passion" and "heart".

"My style of play, my aggressiveness, the desire I have for teams to be intensive, to run and to make things difficult for the opponent fits with what has been done here for the past three and a half years," he told the club website.

"I have a lot to prove to our fanbase, that I'm the right guy to follow such a hero like Marcelo Bielsa.

"It will be fun - it'll be difficult and I know there'll be a lot to manage but we'll have fun."

The former RB Leipzig and Salzburg also said he has always managed to relate to the supporters, adding: "Over time I've always had an incredibly passionate and well-connected relationship with the fanbases wherever I've gone."

Marsch's first Premier League game in charge will be away to Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime.