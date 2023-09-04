The BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering fans' questions as we head into the first international break of the Premier League season.

Sagun: What did you make of Erik ten Hag's comments after the game [at Arsenal] on Sunday saying that Manchester United deserved to win? Clearly he must have been watching another game since United had very little to offer going forward except for the largely expected counter-attacks.

"Manchester United could have won because they thought they were ahead with two minutes left until Alejandro Garnacho's goal was ruled out by VAR, but no way could he say they deserved to win it after the game.

"It was actually a pretty scrappy game until the late drama, but Arsenal missed the big chances through Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka in each half.

"He could have said they deserved a draw (had they got one) but cannot agree at all with the suggestion Manchester United deserved to win. They did not."