Newcastle 1-1 West Ham: What Moyes said

West Ham manager David Moyes, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It’s a great point for us. We played well today. I’m really pleased for the players.

"We could have buckled. This place at the moment, it's right on top of you. But we played well today and deserved to get back in the game. There are lots of pluses for us.

"There was a period where we had two or three opportunities or moments where we could have got the second goal, but I was pleased with how we controlled the game at different times. Newcastle are playing very well at the moment, but we did today as well.

"Thilo [Kehrer] felt his hamstring. We would have had more young players on the bench but they played in the Youth Cup last night."