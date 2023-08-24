Jeremy Doku is capable of playing on either wing, but the right side - where Riyad Mahrez played for the bulk of last season - is likely to be his home.

Jack Grealish has the left wing spot nailed down - and Phil Foden is likely to play centrally with Kevin de Bruyne currently sidelined.

Bernardo Silva, like Foden, can play centrally or out wide - with Julian Alvarez also capable of playing on the wing, although most of his games have been in the middle.

Doku played fewer minutes than any of them last season - with 13 Ligue 1 starts and 16 appearances off the bench - because of injury problems, but still managed six goals and two assists.

He netted against Metz on the opening day of this season.

Doku is more of a textbook winger than his new colleagues, or the man he is replacing [Mahrez], with over twice as many dribbles but fewer passes.

Belgian journalist Claudo Reulens said: "His speed is incredible, he has an acceleration in the acceleration. His first dribble is his best attribute.

"In the final third he has to improve [with goals and assists] but in a great attacking team like Manchester City, I am sure he will improve on that.

"He has a playing style like [Chelsea's former City winger] Raheem Sterling, but in my opinion Doku has more potential."

