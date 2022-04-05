Tuchel on a 'special occasion', Christensen and Benzema
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Real Madrid.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Tuchel described the chance to play Real Madrid in the quarter-finals as a "special occasion", with the tie pitting the two teams against each other for the second time in two years.
He also suggested his side are out to "prove a point" against the La Liga leaders.
Defender Andreas Christensen's future may be up in the air but Tuchel insists "there are no concerns" over his focus and he expected the Dane to be 100% committed.
The German manager was full of praise for Karim Benzema and is wary of the threat posed by the Frenchman: "I think two years ago he was one of the most underrated players in world football, but perhaps not any more."
However, he noted that Real Madrid's success was not just down to Benzema, saying it would be "unfair to [Luka] Modric and to the others who have carried the team so successfully".