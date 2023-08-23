John McGinn is relishing his Hibs homecoming on Wednesday, but hopes the fans will be "cursing and swearing" at him once the pleasantries are out the way.

“I never got the chance when I left to show my appreciation to the fans or anyone there,” said Aston Villa skipper McGinn.

“Neil Lennon and I had a feeling at that point it would be my last game [Motherwell at home, August 2018].

“I remember coming off, but you don't want to be that guy that does a lap of honour, expecting appreciation, so, I just jogged off as normal.

“It will be nice to see the supporters and thank them for what was an amazing three years, but at the same time when the whistle goes, I hope they're cursing and swearing at me and treating me like a normal opponent."

Midfielder McGinn, 28, insists Villa won't take Hibs lightly and has warned his team-mates about the hosts' attacking threats.

"The manager treats every team the same - Hibs will get the same respect Everton got on Sunday and I'll be making sure our full-backs know that Elie Youan and Martin Boyle are two dangerous players," he added.

"I'll also be warning the centre-backs about Dylan Vente. I know they spent a lot of money bringing him in and he was really good in both [previous European] ties.

"We'll absolutely respect Hibs 100%. Even though the financial gulf might be really big we know as players that the margins are very small and on the night Hibs could turn up and win so we need to be focused and make sure we're at it."