Where does Alisson rank?

The team on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast have been discussing the form of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker in Sunday's turnaround win at Newcastle.

Presnter Paul Salt said: "Nunez got 10 out of 10. For me Alisson was 10 out of 10.

"If we go 2-0 down, that game is over.

"There are just no words. I think he is on his way to being the greatest ever Premier League goalkeeper.

"I’d have him as captain. I think he’s that good. A leader."

Fan Ben Kent told the podcast: "He is certainly the best every Premier League keeper we have had.

"He is head and shoulders above anyone we have had in my lifetime. My dad says Ray Clemence was the best he has seen but he must be getting to those levels now. Where would we have been without him in the last season or two?"

