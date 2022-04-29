Sancho may not feature again this season

Jadon Sancho might have played his last game for Manchester United this season, and may have to have his tonsils removed.

The Manchester United and England winger was absent for the 1-1 draw with Chelsea because of tonsillitis, and is likely to miss the upcoming games against Brentford and Brighton, according to interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The German also confirmed his consultancy role at Old Trafford will involve recruitment, and he says identifying players and convincing them to join the club is the most important thing next.