Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

When Son Heung-min and Harry Kane are at their best, most teams struggle.

They were in excellent form again on Sunday, combining in all three goals to help Spurs claim rare back-to-back victories.

It's crucial for Antonio Conte's side that Spurs can gain some consistency and this was a sign of the progress made that they were able to turn another strong performance into a win.

It means Spurs close in on the top four - though rivals Arsenal do still have a game in hand and are clear in fourth by three points.

Meanwhile, West Ham fall further behind having played a game extra than Spurs but they showed resilience to get a goal back and remained in the match until the final moments.