Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast about Crystal Palace keeping promising talents such as Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise at the club: "They looked like they were going to lose players. I was worried about them in the second week of August because Wilfried Zaha, their talisman for so long, had left and you worried that side was going to be broken up.

"With the best will in the world, although they are established in the Premier League, their main priority every year is to make sure they stay up. They are one of those clubs where that is the first thing they have to tick off and then hopefully they can push on and have cup runs.

"They finished last season pretty well under Roy Hodgson, it was a tough season but they had this core of young players coming through together and there was a bit of a buzz about what this young group could do. For them to have two or three of them poached in one window would have been incredibly damaging for a club of Palace's stature.

"They weren't as reliant on Zaha last season as they had been in previous years; they can absorb his departure far better than they could have two or three years ago. Keeping those young players together under Roy's paternal management style - they'll be OK this season, but if they'd have lost two or three players they would have been in trouble."

