Pep Guardiola has praised Watford manager Roy Hodgson and says it's "not true" that he did not speak with him after Crystal Palace won at Etihad Stadium.

Hodgson said on Thursday that Guardiola "would probably never speak to me again" if the Hornets pulled off a shock victory on Saturday and the City boss is wary of their threat.

"After games, I speak to managers, I invite them for a glass of wine," said Guardiola. "If he beats me, we celebrate. Why should we not be friends?

"You are happier when you win, sad when you lose, so I'm sure it was a joke.

"He has incredible experience as a manager. We struggled to break down Palace when he was there.

"With their quality and their physicality upfront, we will have to be ourselves to get the three points."