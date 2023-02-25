Ross County 4-0 Dundee United: Analysis

Colin Moffat, BBC Scotland

Ross County were the lowest scorers in the division before kick-off, but that all changed over the course of a one-sided contest in the Highlands.

Eamonn Brophy turned in a hugely impressive display, dovetailing nicely with Jordan White as they ran Dundee United ragged.

Sharper than a sherbet lemon, Brophy grew in confidence after his early gift and capped a great afternoon by lashing in a terrific second. His delivery for White's goal was a thing of beauty too.

The two forwards also combined to set up Yan Dhanda's fine finish and manager Malky Mackay will be hoping that partnership can flourish over the closing stretch of the season.

It should also be said that Nohan Kenneh and Victor Loturi kept an iron grip on central midfield, allowing the attacking players to do their thing, but they won't get many easier afternoons than this.