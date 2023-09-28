Mohammed Kudus is going to be a key player for West Ham United this season after his sparkling performance against Lincoln City, says former Republic of Ireland defender Stephen Kelly.

The 23-year-old Ghana midfielder helped the Hammers reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as they defeated the Imps 1-0 thanks to Tomas Soucek's goal.

Kudus, a £38m signing from Ajax last summer, was the standout player for David Moyes' side.

"West Ham changed 10 players but they still had a very talented side out on the pitch," Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Lincoln took it to them but once they went ahead, West Ham kept the ball and some players really stood out – Kudus is one that is going to be pushing for the first team in the coming weeks.

"He’s going to be an influential player for them this season. Players like that just stand out with the little things they do – their movement, they show for the ball, their ‘scanning’ off the ball.

"When he received it, even if he was on the blind side, he would draw a foul because of his body position and manipulate the ball into a good place.

"Then he had the injection of pace when he drove with it. He was playing central midfield off the front then went out to the right wing and he was the best player on the pitch - the most talented. I'm looking forward to watching him play."

