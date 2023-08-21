Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward has "full confidence" in his side as they prepare to face Arsenal on Monday.

The Eagles lost both games against the Gunners last season, losing 2-0 at Selhurst Park and 4-1 at Emirates Stadium.

"I think what Arsenal did last year took people by surprise in some way," Ward told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"There's pressure on them now to emulate that and kick on a bit more. We know it will be a tough test, but we know the environment we can create at Selhurst makes it difficult for teams to come.

"Hopefully we can impose our game just as much as they do theirs. If we can do that, and nullify their game as much as we can, then we can hurt them.

"I've got full confidence in that."

On Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, he added: "They're brilliant professionals. What they want to do and how they want to improve is second to none.

"It’s inspirational seeing how they want to improve, day in and day out. I think when you have characteristics like they do, then the world is your oyster."