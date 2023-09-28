It could have been a really problematic week for Manchester United on the pitch but they have come through.

They won a real pressure game against Burnley when dogged by injuries and with uncertainty around the gap and I have to say they looked better as a unit.

They realised that although they were playing a smaller club, they needed to find a different way to win when under pressure. Burnley completely controlled possession but United needed a win and they made sure they got it.

Then, with a bunch of changes they beat Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup so they are in a much better place, although it will be a different game altogether when they meet on Saturday.

As for Andre Onana, I am slightly concerned. Some of his actions, like when he dives across to make saves, are different to what we have seen before and he is slightly more erratic.

He has made some mistakes, like against Bayern Munich and tried to own them. At this level, I don't think you have a choice, especially when they are obvious for everyone to see. You have to apologise - that's a given now.

Michael Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Joe Bradshaw

