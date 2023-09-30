Aston Villa hat-trick hero Ollie Watkins, speaking to TNT Sports after the win over Brighton: "It was a good performance from us. We bounced back here and they play some good stuff so it is a great result."

How many are you aiming for this season: "I'm not sure. Hopefully a lot more. [It is] a great day for me."

On Gareth Southgate being in attendance: "To be honest, I don't know when he is here. It is nice when he is but I want to perform and score every game. There have been a few times this season when I have been disappointed and there is always a chance to put it right. I am going to enjoy it.

"Someone told me about my record [against Brighton] before the match. Every game I want to score and hurt their defence and it worked today. Collectively, we were second to none. Credit to the boys."

How much do you continue to develop under Emery?: "Always. If I haven't scored, he continues keep talking to me and telling me to work hard every day and goals will come."

On reports of a new contract: "I just try and let my football do the talking. My goal is to score goals and help the team win. What happens off the pitch is separate."