Man City 5-1 Fulham: Key stats

Erling Haaland scored his fifth Premier League hat-trick, with all five coming at the Etihad Stadium. He is the fifth player to score five or more hat-tricks at a single ground in the competition, along with Sergio Aguero (9 at Etihad), Thierry Henry (8 at Highbury), Alan Shearer (7 at Ewood Park), and Robbie Fowler (6 at Anfield).