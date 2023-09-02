Man City 5-1 Fulham: Key stats
Erling Haaland reached 50 goal involvements (42 goals, 9 assists) in just 39 appearances in the Premier League, breaking Andy Cole’s record (43 games) to become the fastest player to reach 50 goals and assists in the competition.
Manchester City have won 35 of their last 37 home games in all competitions (D1 L1), including a club-record 18 in a row since drawing 1-1 with Everton in December 2022.
Fulham have now lost each of their last 15 meetings with Man City in all competitions, the joint-longest losing run one Premier League or Football League side has ever had against another (Watford also lost 15 in a row v Man City).
Erling Haaland scored his fifth Premier League hat-trick, with all five coming at the Etihad Stadium. He is the fifth player to score five or more hat-tricks at a single ground in the competition, along with Sergio Aguero (9 at Etihad), Thierry Henry (8 at Highbury), Alan Shearer (7 at Ewood Park), and Robbie Fowler (6 at Anfield).
Julian Alvarez has scored 14 goals in 14 starts at the Etihad Stadium for Manchester City in all competitions, failing to find the net in just two of those games.