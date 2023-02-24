Captain Cesar Azpilicueta is "doing well" after sustaining a head injury in last weekend's loss to Southampton, although he will not be available to play on Sunday.

On the aftermath from the Southampton defeat, Potter said: "It's always tough when you lose at home, but the response of the players has been really good. We've talked and tried to put things into perspective as well, because that's also important, but at the same time it's been a tough week."

Potter has spoken with Chelsea's owners this week and says their support is "the same as it has always been". He added: "They've been great. They see where we're at, but at the same time they're frustrated because of the results and where we are, and we have to do better."

Potter said he understands why supporters would be upset with the current run of results. "We've lost at home to Southampton. Supporters care, so when they're upset they make their feelings known and we expect that. It would be naive of myself to think that's not a fair response."