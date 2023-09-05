'Montgomery appointment would excite support & bring unity to Hibs'

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

David Gray signed off his stint as interim manager with a convincing 2-0 win in Aberdeen on Sunday.

Having overseen a spirited performance at Villa Park in midweek, cheered on by a brilliant support of thousands of Hibees - whose rendition of Sunshine on Leith will be remembered long after the scoreline is forgotten - Gray was able take advantage of a lethargic Aberdeen side to secure the points.

It looks like that won’t be enough to earn the Scottish Cup-winning legend the top job permanently, but he showed his credentials as a serious candidate, squeezing every last ounce of effort from a team that has struggled with the Sunday/Thursday schedule that comes with European football.

Second-half goals from Adam Le Fondre and Christian Doidge gave Hibs a rare win in the north east, a victory that lifted them above their hosts in the table and will hopefully act as a springboard for the rest of the season.

It looks increasingly like Central Coast Mariners manager Nick Montgomery will take over in the Hibs hotseat. The Leeds-born coach has been a revelation in Australia, taking his unfancied side to the A-League title and he’s earned a great reputation for the football that his side produces.

Hibs will be hoping he can replicate that success at Easter Road. It’s an appointment that is likely to excite the Hibs support and one that should bring some much-needed unity to the club.

If Montgomery can get the effort and workrate from the players that Gray was able to on Saturday, then he’s got a great chance of being a big hit with the Hibees.