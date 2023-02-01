'Great for the project going forward' or 'chaos'? Your thoughts on Chelsea's window

We asked for your reaction to Chelsea's activity on deadline day.

Here are some of your comments:

Will: Chaos. No strategy. Confused. Embarrassed by the amount spent.

Steve: Very concerned that we just seem to be buying any random player we can get, most of whom I have never heard of. Hopefully some will be a success, but they are not all going to work out, as we have seen in the past. It would be good if someone at the club could explain what our transfer policy is.

Tim: Great signings for the project going forward - cannot wait to see them in action. A really exciting time for us Chelsea fans.

Nick: One of the moves I’m happiest about is Jorginho. Has been a great and loyal servant to the club, but we always play better without him these days. We’ve brought in lots of pace this window and it would have been disastrous to have kept his slow, methodical distribution from allowing us to use it.

Rod: With all the quality Graham Potter now has to select from, plus injured players also returning, there cannot be any more excuses. Time for him either to give the fans the results they deserve, or admit Chelsea FC is just too big for him and step down.