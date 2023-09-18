'Matondo needs to be first choice'

Rabbi Matondo should be starting for Rangers, according to Sportscene pundit Stephen Craigan.

The Welshman has impressed off the bench so far this season, having previously appeared to have no future at Ibrox, and he scored in Michael Beale's side's 2-0 win over St Johnstone on Saturday.

“The main thing he’s got is raw pace," Craigan said on Sportscene.

"If you’re a team that play against defences who are going to play high and leave spaces then it suits him down to the ground. This game suited him, because St Johnstone opened up, and committed men forward.

"He needs to be a first choice, because when you’ve got the raw attributes that he has, then he has to be impactful from the start. He does have to add more to his game, playing with his back to goal, and link-up play.”