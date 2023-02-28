Motherwell performance gives us confidence - McInnes

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes says the way his players approached the fixture against Motherwell last weekend gives him confidence that they will deal with the pressure that comes with a relegation battle.

The Rugby Park side currently sit 11th in the Scottish Premiership, four points ahead of bottom club Dundee United, and outplayed Motherwell for large spells in the 1-1 draw at Rugby Park.

"We’re going to have more and more pressure put on each game," McInnes said. "And I love how the players dealt with the game, got in front and should have got another one. The play was good and we’ve tried to focus on the positive aspect of that.

"We’re just disappointed that we’ve not won a game where we were the better team on Saturday. Two points were taken away from us in the dying embers by a great strike.

"We were good in the game and I take confidence from that. We were better than Motherwell for the majority of the game and dealt with the game well.

“There’s a recognition that we played well on Saturday, and we’ve had some good results of late. We want to bring a level of performance that we know we’re capable of."